Hurricanes 7, Senators 2

The Carolina Hurricanes won their third game in a row with a decisive 7-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday evening in Ottawa. They are now 8-2-0 in their last ten games.

The Canes broke open a close game with four unanswered goals in the third period.

Frederik Andersen got the win and now has a 4-0-0 record since returning from injury. His record is 8-1 for the season.

Dmitry Orlov opened the scoring with a breakaway tally 7:19 into the game. The Sens would tie the game before the end of the opening period.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his second as a Hurricane, a powerplay goal just two minutes into the second period. The Sens had another answer though and tied the game shortly after.

Late in the period, Seth Jarvis scored to give the Canes a lead they would not relinquish.

In the third period, the wheels fell off for Ottawa goalie Anton Forsberg.

Jalen Chatfield opened the scoring for the period with a nice shot from just beyond the slot area. Then Orlov scored his second of the game on a long, hard shot.

Shortly after that, Jake Guentzel scored his first as a Cane, (in regulation), to give his team a 6-2 advantage.

To close things out, Brendan Lemieux tipped in a Brent Burns shot for his third of the season.

Sebastian Aho had three assists in the game and Orlov finished with two goals and two assists and had a four point game.

Next up for the Canes will be a match against the Islanders on Tuesday night.

Game Notes:

Orlov also led the team with five shots on goal and was a +4.

Slavin had a team high four blocked shots.

Pesce had a team high 21:16 ice time.

Lemieux and Skjei led the way with three hits each.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS021077.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES021077.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1uv2sojrwjijg98og3lh3/h?rlkey=ealzdwd8eqbxm0ejbixc43j8x&dl=0