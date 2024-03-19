Hurricanes @ Islanders: Preview and Game Thread

After a 1-0 loss against the Rangers last week, there had been some fears that some of the same old offensive woes hadn’t been solved for the Hurricanes. They got an outstanding performance in net from Pyotr Kochetkov—arguably one that was better than the Rangers’ superstar Igor Shesterkin—but they couldn’t put the effort together to answer a deflection off a skate that was the lone goal of the contest.

It brought up shades of the Eastern Conference Finals last year, and it was especially alarming seeing as how these two squads appear to be on a collision course in the second round.

Now though? Not so much.

The Hurricanes have scored fifteen goals over their last three games, and are coming off an astounding seven goals against the Ottawa Senators. The other eight came against the Panthers and the Maple Leafs, including the amazing come back with two goals by star Sebastian Aho in the last two minutes. The new additions to the team have gotten more comfortable, and those offensive worries weren’t as pronounced. Evgeny Kuznetsov has scored twice, Jake Guentzel broke through with a goal on Sunday, and perhaps most importantly there have been several shifts where the Canes were able to provide sustained pressure on the o-zone. The difference is real.

Also apparent is the job being done on the blue line, as Demitry Orlov and Jalen Chatfield are far and away the best third pairing in the league, and broke through for six points against the Senators. Orlov specifically looks great since the addition of his best friend Kuznetsov. Orlov is on a three game point streak, with goals coming in two of those games, and he is rounding into the form that had people pegging Carolina as a preseason Cup favorite when he was signed.

Tonight, the Canes wrap up their three game road swing on Long Island, squaring off against the Islanders with new bench boss Patrick Roy. For as much as the Islanders have struggled against teams this season, the Canes were the one squad they had done well with. The Isles are 2-0-1 so far this season against Carolina, with both wins coming in Raleigh. The lone win on the Island was the overtime win back on November 4th, and the two teams haven’t met since December 23rd, a 5-4 loss.

The Islanders are fighting for a playoff spot. The move to fire Lane Lambert and bring in Roy seems to have worked, though the Islanders are still a middling 9-8-5 since the move including losing their last four. That said when Lambert was fired, the Islanders were a sinking ship and it had looked like the rest of the Eastern Conference playoff teams were leaving them behind. Now, while three teams fight for one wild card spot as well as three teams in the Metro fight for third place, the Islanders have made themselves part of the conversation. The Islanders need to make a move now, as their only point in those last four came against the same Senators the Canes just pummeled.

It’ll be the first time the Canes have faced off against a team in this position for a while. Their last few games have been against either the top of the league with playoff spots assured, or teams that have waived the white flag on the season. The desperation on the ice will likely be a shock to the system coming off the way Ottawa folded on Sunday night.

It’s not clear before the morning stake who will start for the Islanders, as both Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin have been shelled in recent outings. Sorokin played on Sunday so Varalov may get the nod as the fresher body. For the Canes, it would seem that they have settled into a nice rotation of having Pyotr Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen start, then the other sit in the press box and have Spencer Martin as the backup. It makes a ton of sense when you think about it, as they don’t even have to bother going through the process of putting on their pads, and instead can watch the game from up top. As Pyotr is coming off his poke check save on Saturday, look for him to likely gain the crease tonight.

A couple of reminders on this one: Yes, the Canes will be in their black jerseys again. Also, this will be yet another contest that is an ESPN+/Hulu exclusive. There’s one more of these coming, but as ESPN has the Cup Final this year we might as well start getting used to the ESPN presentation of these games.

Here are the other details for tonight: