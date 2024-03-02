Jets 5, Hurricanes 3

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

The Carolina Hurricanes jumped out to a 3-0 lead and looked dominating at times in the first two periods. But they had a total collapse in the third as they allowed five unanswered goals and they fell to the Winnipeg Jets, 5-3 at the PNC on Saturday afternoon.

It is hard to describe what even happened in the third period when mistake after mistake led to goal after goal.

Give credit to the Jets, they had constant pressure in the decisive third period and Carolina had no answer.

Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, who had just been named the NHL’s rookie of the month for February, had a rough period. After allowing a seemingly stoppable first goal just a minute and change into the period, he tried two poke checks where he should not have and the Jets took advantage.

The rookie was most likely trying too hard to make up for that first goal.

After the game, Brind’Amour did not blame the goalie for the collapse and said that other mistakes led to the opportunities.

The Hurricanes were flying in the second as Necas, Teravainen, and Aho each scored.

Svechnikov notched two assists, one of which gave the winger 300 career points.

The Canes will have a few days to think about this one. Their next game is on Thursday night against the Habs.

In the meantime, the trade deadline looms. I will write something about that on Monday.

Game Notes:

Brent Burns had a team high 22:46 of ice time.

Jordan Staal had a team worst (-3) in this game but he won 80% of his faceoffs.

Overall, the team won 59% in the circle.

The Canes were credited with six hits compared to 18 for Winnipeg.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020956.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020956.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/v9z52jahj30j3ngcxkoim/h?rlkey=g883wk9r9yx33bk0yazuxnhf0&e=1&dl=0