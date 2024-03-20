Hurricanes 4, Islanders 1

The Carolina Hurricanes won their fourth game in a row with a convincing 4-1 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Seth Jarvis scored two goals in the first period, just 2:14 apart and goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made 30 saves on 31 shots to lead Carolina.

Martin Necas rifled in a powerplay tally with just two seconds left in the opening period to make the score 3-0.

Jake Guentzel scored an empty-netter to close out the scoring giving him a three point night. (1G 2A). He set up Jarvis beautifully for the winger’s second goal.

Guentzel now has eight points in his first five games as a Hurricane.

Next up for Carolina is a match against the Flyers at home on Thursday night.

Game Notes:

The Canes outshot the Islanders 34-31. They also won 60% of their faceoffs.

Skjei led the way with 21:10 of ice time followed closely by Burns who had 21:08.

The team had 16 hits led by Lemieux with three. He also had a fight with Matt Martin late in the game.

Martinook had a team high three blocked shots.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS021087.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES021087.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/3vulzrioxk9cyw08jue9p/h?rlkey=cwjnu3iecilti7c7bawi5m63u&dl=0