Hurricanes 4, Islanders 1

Carolina closes out road trip with another win.

By Bob Wage
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders
 Mar 19, 2024; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) celebrates his second goal against the New York Islanders with Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jake Guentzel (59) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler
Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes won their fourth game in a row with a convincing 4-1 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Seth Jarvis scored two goals in the first period, just 2:14 apart and goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made 30 saves on 31 shots to lead Carolina.

Martin Necas rifled in a powerplay tally with just two seconds left in the opening period to make the score 3-0.

Jake Guentzel scored an empty-netter to close out the scoring giving him a three point night. (1G 2A). He set up Jarvis beautifully for the winger’s second goal.

Guentzel now has eight points in his first five games as a Hurricane.

Next up for Carolina is a match against the Flyers at home on Thursday night.

Game Notes:

  • The Canes outshot the Islanders 34-31. They also won 60% of their faceoffs.
  • Skjei led the way with 21:10 of ice time followed closely by Burns who had 21:08.
  • The team had 16 hits led by Lemieux with three. He also had a fight with Matt Martin late in the game.
  • Martinook had a team high three blocked shots.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS021087.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES021087.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/3vulzrioxk9cyw08jue9p/h?rlkey=cwjnu3iecilti7c7bawi5m63u&dl=0

