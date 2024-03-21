Flyers @ Hurricanes: Preview and Game Thread

The Carolina Hurricanes are back home riding a four game winning streak and find themselves with two goalies who are performing very well, a group of defensive duos who all look like they could be the first pairing, and some forwards who continue to develop some magical chemistry.

They now have a record of 43-20-6 for 92 points and are just two points behind the division leading New York Rangers who have 94 points.

The Philadelphia Flyers are visiting and they will be a desperate team. The Flyers are still inside the playoff wildcard bubble but they are in need of points.

The Flyers also seem to be in the midst of some internal drama. Head Coach John Tortorella benched team captain Sean Couturier for the game against Toronto on Tuesday night.

When asked about the healthy scratch post game, the coach refused to answer any questions regarding that. In the meantime, a former player had some criticism.

https://phillyhockeynow.com/2024/03/20/philadelphia-flyers-john-tortorella-brandon-dubinsky-called-out/

Will Couturier be scratched again? The Flyers won against Toronto, so who knows?

On the other side, the Hurricanes seem to be clicking, (and cooking). The newcomers are fitting in well while making their presence known and goaltenders, Kochetkov and Andersen both seem to be at the top of their games.

It should be a good one.