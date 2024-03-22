Hurricanes 3, Flyers 2 - OT

The Carolina Hurricanes returned home after a three game road trip and they won their fifth consecutive game with a 3-2 decision in overtime over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night at the PNC.

Seth Jarvis scored the game-winner off of a nice feed by Brent Burns just a minute and change into the extra period.

Jarvis has scored a goal in five consecutive games and is now one tally behind team leader, Sebastian Aho, with 26 goals scored so far this season.

Goalie, Frederik Andersen picked up the well deserved win as he made 30 saves on 32 shots. Andersen has yet to lose a decision, (5-0-0) since he returned from injury.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour gave his goalie credit for the win and after the game he mentioned that his team did not play well.

They were short a forward this game, played with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen, and looked a bit out of synch compared to other recent games.

After a scoreless first period, Jordan Martinook made it 1-0 with a nice shot early in the second but the Flyers tied it up just 25 seconds later.

A bit later in the period, Jalen Chatfield gave his team the lead again, but once again the Flyers would tie it up, this time with a score midway through the third period.

The game stayed tied until the decisive goal by Jarvis in overtime.

The Canes will make a quick trip to Washington for a game against the Caps on Friday night.

Game Notes:

The Canes outshot the Flyers 33-32. Martinook had a team high five.

Noesen led the way with six hits out of the 15 the team was credited with.

Carolina won 44% in the faceoff circle.

Skjei blocked a team high four shots.

Jarvis had a team high 22:06 of ice time.

