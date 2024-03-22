Game Preview: Hurricanes at Capitals

The Carolina Hurricanes are streaking, but will have a tough test against a Washington team just three points out of a wildcard spot.

Washington Capitals Key Facts Record: 33–26–9

Home Record: 17–11–5

Away Record: 16–15–4

Goals For: 184

Goals Against: 215

Goals: Alexander Ovechkin, Dylan Strome (23)

Assists: John Carlson (36)

Points: Alexander Ovechkin, Dylan Strome (54)

Penalty Minutes: Tom Wilson (120)

Plus/Minus: Nicolas Aube-Kubel (+6)

Wins: Charlie Lindgren (18)

Goals Against Average: Charlie Lindgren (2.72)

General Manager: Brian MacLellan

Coach: Spencer Carbery

Captain: Alexander Ovechkin

Alternate Captains: Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, T. J. Oshie, Tom Wilson

Conference: Eastern

Division: Metropolitan

Arena: Capital One Arena

Minor League Affiliates: Hershey Bears (AHL), South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL)

After a tough January, the Capitals are 11-8-2 in February and March. Washington is doing just enough to keep the final wildcard spot within reach.

Captain Alexander Ovechkin is back to fueling the Washington offense. After scoring just eight goals through his first 43 games of the season, Ovechkin has 15 goals in the last 22 games. Ovechkin has five goals in the last three games.

Charlie Lindgren is now the top goaltender for the Capitals, taking that role from Darcy Kuemper.

In 37 games played, he has 18 wins, tallying a 2.72 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. Lindgren has earned the win for all six of the Capitals’ victories during March and has started four straight games.

The key matchup tonight will be Washington’s power play versus Carolina’s penalty kill. The Capitals have scored power-play goals in five of the last six games, including two games scoring two goals while on the man advantage.

The Hurricanes have not allowed a power-play goal in nine straight games and have killed off 62 of the last 67 power plays.

Tonight will be an emotional return for Evgeny Kuznetsov. He played his entire career with Washington before a trade to Carolina earlier in March. In the first game between these teams this season, Kuznetsov scored the shootout winner for Washington.

Seth Jarvis remains red-hot. His overtime winner last night improved his goal-scoring streak to five straight games, and he has scored seven goals in the last seven games.

Sebastian Aho has eight points in the last three games and has 14 points in 10 games so far this month.

Jarvis is now one behind Aho’s 27 goals for the team lead. Let’s see who wins the race to 30.

Carolina will likely ice the same lineup as last night except for goalie. If head coach Rod Brind’Amour continues his recent trend of alternating starts, Pyotr Kochetkov should get the nod tonight.

Teuvo Teravainen and Jack Drury will be out, but both skated on Thursday. Keep an eye on Jesper Fast. He was out against Philadelphia, but his injury is not expected to be long-term.

