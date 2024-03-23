Capitals 7, Hurricanes 6 - SO

The Carolina Hurricanes’ five game winning streak came to an end on Friday night as they lost to the Washington Capitals, 7-6 in a shootout at the Capital One Arena.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour called it a “weird” game and that is probably the best description of it.

The Canes spent much of the game killing penalties which ruined any attempt at creating some consistent flow.

They had two goals reversed, one off of an offsides play by Svechnikov and the other because of “goaltender interference”.

The usually outstanding penalty kill was certainly lacking as they allowed three powerplay goals against. Officially the Caps went 3 for 6 while the Canes went 1 for 2.

The fact that Canes were playing the second of a back-to-back, their third game in four nights, and their 10th game in 16 nights also didn’t help. They did not look fresh and also this could have caused some of their penalties.

Sebastian Aho had a hat-trick and now has 30 goals for the season.

Seth Jarvis scored again giving him a total of 27 for the season. He extended his scoring streak to six consecutive games.

Jake Guentzel had three assists and has a ton of points since joining Carolina.

It would take a book to properly recap this game and I don’t have time for that. Here is a brief synopsis.

In the first period, Aho would score his first, Sonny Milano also scored the first of his three for the night, and Jaccob Slavin got one with just 48 seconds left in the period to give Carolina a 2-1 lead.

In the second, Ovechkin scored a powerplay goal, Milano scored again, Aho scored his second, and Martin Necas did a beautiful job of setting up Brady Skjei who scored with just 8 seconds left in the period.

The third period was the craziest of them all as the Caps scored three times, twice on the powerplay. The Canes did a nice job of not giving up and Jarvis scored a powerplay goal midway through the period. They tied the game on Aho’s third goal, (the puck bounced in off of him from a Necas shot), with two minutes and change left.

After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout where the Canes have struggled all season long. Sure enough, Kuznetsov, Svechnikov, Teravainen, Aho, and Guentzel were all stopped.

Dylan Strome made the game-winner on Washington’s fifth attempt and that was that.

The Hurricanes could feel they were lucky to get the point, the way the game was going.

They will take Saturday off and then prepare to battle the Leafs back at the PNC on Sunday.

Game Notes:

The Canes outshot the Caps 31-25. They only won 44% in the faceoff circle.

Skjei led the way with 23:19 of ice time. Pesce had 23:15.

The Caps had 30 hits compared to 16 for Carolina.

