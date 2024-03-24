Maple Leafs @ Hurricanes: Preview and Game Thread

The Carolina Hurricanes return home to face the Toronto Maple Leafs for a Sunday game starting at 6 P.M.

The Hurricanes last game was a wild one as they lost in a 7-6 shootout to the Washington Capitals. They now have a 44-20-7 record with 95 points. They are three points behind the first place Rangers.

The Canes are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.

The Leafs played last night and beat the Oilers, 6-3 at home. They are 6-3-1 in their last 10 and have a 40-20-9 record overall.

The Canes recently came out on top with a rare 5-4 shootout win in Toronto last week.

There was no morning skate for Carolina this morning but look for Frederik Andersen to be back in net for the Canes. He is next in their current goalie rotation.

The game will be televised by Hulu/ESPN plus or listen in on 99.9 The Fan.