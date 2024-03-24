Hurricanes 2, Maple Leafs 1

The Carolina Hurricanes had a strong start and jumped out to an early lead, then held on the rest of the way as they defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 2-1 at the PNC Arena on Sunday night.

Frederik Andersen made 32 saves on 33 shots and picked up another win for Carolina. The goalie is now 6-0-0 since returning from injury.

The Canes remain hot and have now earned points in 10 of their last 11 games, (9-1-1).

Just a minute and change into the game, Brady Skjei opened the scoring with his 12th of the season.

Later in the period, Jake Guentzel was awarded a penalty shot, but was denied.

A bit later, Sebastian Aho scored his 31st of the season on the powerplay. The puck was deflected in, but when you’re hot, you’re hot. Guentzel and Burns had the assists.

The Canes were cooking with a 2-0 lead and they were outshooting the Leafs, 13-7 that period. But the Leafs fought back.

While the visitors were able to muster up 13 shots on goal in the next two periods, they could only solve Andersen once and that was midway through the third.

The Hurricanes had some key penalty kills, of course with Andersen’s help.

The win gave the Hurricanes a three game sweep of the season series with the Eastern Conference contenders.

Next up for Carolina is a trip to Pittsburgh for a game on Tuesday night.

Game Notes:

Jack Drury returned to action and had nine minutes and change of ice time.

The Canes won 56% in the faceoff cuircle.

Carolina outshot Toronto 43-33 and were led by Martinook, Svechnikov, and Necas with five each.

The team had 13 blocked shots led by Pesce with three.

Jarvis played a team high 22:57. His six game scoring streak came to an end but he had an empty net bid that hit the post.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS021127.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES021127.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/9unpxckjhjt9xl57mscns/h?rlkey=quffot3ffk50o4fuhqdsv9gz5&dl=0