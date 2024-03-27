Penguins 4, Hurricanes 1

Jake Guentzel’s return to Pittsburgh went very well for the home team and their fans but not very well for the visitors as the Hurricanes lost, 4-1 to the Penguins on Tuesday night.

Rod Brind’Amour labeled his team’s performance as “flat”. He also mentioned that his team needed to get to the front of the net.

“We’ve got to score more than one.....We were flat tonight, that’s for sure.”

The Canes did manage 39 shots on goal, compared to 22 for the Pens, but they were mostly harmless shots that former Carolina goalie Alex Nedeljkovic stopped easily.

Another former Cane, Jesse Puljujarvi opened the scoring early in the second period.

Dmitry Orlov tied things up with a shot from the point. Coincidentally, the Canes did have some net presence for that shot.

That lone goal would end the scoring for Carolina.

The Pens made the score 2-1 later in the period and then added two open net scores at the end of the game.

Next up for Carolina will be a home tilt against Detroit on Thursday night.

Game Notes:

The Canes had 39 shots on goal, 27 shots that missed the net, and 21 shots that were blocked. That is a total of 87 shots taken compared to 43 for Pittsburgh. (22-11-10)

Burns and Guentzel led the way with six shots on goal each.

Aho had a team high 22:14 of ice time.

Each team went 0-2 on the powerplay.

