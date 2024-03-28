Red Wings @ Hurricanes: Preview and Game Thread

The Carolina Hurricanes (45-21-7) host the Detroit Red Wings (36-29-7) for a game tonight at the PNC Arena.

Game time is at 7:30 P.M. and it will be televised by Bally Sports South.

The Canes are 7-2-1 over their last 10 games and will be looking to officially lock up a playoff spot with a win tonight. If they can do it, Rod Brind’Amour would be the only active NHL coach to lead his team to the playoffs in each of his first six seasons as a head coach.

https://www.nhl.com/hurricanes/news/preview-march-28-vs-detroit

The Wings on the other hand are fighting to make the playoffs as a wildcard. They are 3-6-1 in their last 10, including a recent loss to the Capitals.

I did not see any listing of the lineups for tonight but I would expect Frederik Andersen to be back between the pipes. The goalie is 6-0-0 since returning from injury and he is next up in the goalie rotation.

Tonight will be Andrei Svechnikov’s 400th career NHL game. The winger will be looking to get back on track tonight.