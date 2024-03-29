Hurricanes 4, Red Wings 0

I remember the days when the Carolina Hurricanes went nine straight years without making the postseason. I remember the night when they finally broke through and Petr Mrazek was pumping up the crowd during his post game interview.

It is a different time in Carolina now.

The Canes dominated the Red Wings on Thursday night with a 4-0 win. With the victory, the Hurricanes clinched a spot in the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

This team is so good that most everyone assumed they would make it, months ago. It was just taken for granted, apparently even by the coach and team itself.

After the game, Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour said as much.

“I didn’t even think about it. I should have mentioned it after the game to the guys, because it is a big deal. It is what we set out to do back in September. You have to get this part of the race finished. You have to be sure you get to this before you get to the other part. (Stanley Cup). We did that tonight I guess.”

By the way, Frederik Andersen earned another shutout and improved his record to 7-0-0 since his return from injury. His record for the season is 11-1-0 with a .930 save percentage and 1.88 GAA.

After a scoreless first period in which the Canes outshot their opponents 15-3, the floodgates opened in the second as they scored four unanswered.

Aho opened the scoring, taking advantage of a beautiful backhanded, cross ice pass by Jake Guentzel. The pair seem like they have been playing on the same line together for years.

Seth Jarvis would score next, off a pass by Aho. That makes 28 goals now for Jarvis.

Shortly after, Evgeny Kuznetsov went between a Red Wing player’s legs as he fed Martin Necas perfectly and Necas made no mistake.

Brady Skjei finished off the scoring as he knocked in his own rebound on a goal James Reimer probably would like back.

The Canes had four different scorers but Aho and Jarvis each had three points for the night and Guentzel had two assists.

The Canes next travel to Montreal for a match against the Habs on Saturday night.

Game Notes:

The Canes outshot the Wings 33-24. Svechnikov and Necas had five shots each to lead the way.

The team had 11 hits led by Svechnikov who had three.

Brent Burns had a team high 20:39 of ice time.

Carolina went 1-2 with the man advantage while the Wings went 0-2.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS021150.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES021150.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ijrb1dzspv9q2w8757xr6/h?rlkey=f9yz4ejbige33ed6r3t0w0d19&dl=0