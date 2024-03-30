Game Preview: Hurricanes at Canadiens

After a dominant performance Thursday night, the Carolina Hurricanes are in a great spot to keep pace in the Metropolitan Division and President’s Trophy chases with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal Canadiens Key Facts Record: 28–32–12

Home Record: 14–17–4

Away Record: 14–15–8

Goals For: 200

Goals Against: 246

Goals: Nick Suzuki (30)

Assists: Mike Matheson (41)

Points: Nick Suzuki (69)

Penalty Minutes: Arber Xhekaj (79)

Plus/Minus: Johnathan Kovacevic (+9)

Wins: Sam Montembeault (14)

Goals Against Average: Cayden Primeau (2.75)

General Manager: Kent Hughes

Coach: Martin St. Louis

Captain: Nick Suzuki

Alternate Captains: Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson

Conference: Eastern

Division: Atlantic

Arena: Bell Centre

Minor League Affiliates: Laval Rocket (AHL), Trois-Rivières Lions (ECHL)

This is the final meeting of the season between these teams, and the Hurricanes are looking for the series sweep.

Although mathematically still in the playoff hunt, the Canadiens are 26th in the NHL and 16 points out of the final wild card spot.

However, the Habs have played well over the past week. Montreal is on a three-game winning streak, allowing just one goal in each victory over Seattle, Colorado, and Philadelphia. This is the team’s longest winning streak of the season.

Unsurprisingly, Nick Suzuki was a key part of the winning streak, scoring a goal in the last three games. Suzuki’s power play goal against Philly on Thursday was his 30th of the season, reaching that milestone for the first time in his career.

Another Canadien hit a milestone on Thursday. Mike Matheson had three assists versus the Flyers to hit the 50-point mark for the first time in his career. Matheson is the first Montreal defenseman since P.K. Subban during the 2015-16 to reach 50 points.

Don’t overlook playmaker Juraj Slafkovsky as he is making things happen for Montreal in March. He has points in nine straight games, tallying two goals and eight assists.

Montreal has started on time in recent games, scoring eight of their last 11 goals in the first period. Expect the Canadiens to be ready to play from the opening puck drop.

The Canadiens, like the Hurricanes, have rotated goalies over the past couple of weeks. If the trend continues, Sam Montembeault should earn the start for Montreal.

For the Canes, Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis remain red-hot. Each player had three points against Detroit, adding to their impressive March totals. So far this month, Aho has 21 points and Jarvis has 12 points.

A key part of the recent hot streaks has been Jake Guentzel. Since joining Carolina, Guentzel has 14 points in 10 games.

The penalty kill deserves as much praise as the offensive output. The Canes now have the top penalty kill in the NHL at 85.6 percent.

Carolina is 73-for-81 on the kill during the last 25 games and has not allowed a power play goal in 24 of the last 30 games.

The biggest roster news is Jesper Fast is expected to return to the lineup tonight. Fast was a full participant in practices this week.

If the goalie rotation continues, Pyotr Kochetkov should make the start tonight.

The oddsmakers have the Canes at nearly even odds on the puckline, so let’s see if Carolina can get a two-goal victory.

Here’s how to check out the action: