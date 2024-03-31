Hurricanes 3, Canadiens 0

The Carolina Hurricanes picked up their second shutout in a row, this time with a 3-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Frederik Andersen earned his second shutout of the season against Detroit on Thursday night.

Apparently, Pyotr Kochetkov said “hold my beer” and went out to get his fourth of the season against the Habs.

Kochetkov picked up his 20th win of the season with the victory. He is now, 20-13-4 overall with a .911 save percentage and a 2.38 GAA.

After a scoreless first period, the Canes started cooking in the second. Teuvo Teravainen made a great hustle play and dove on the ice to knock the puck ahead to Jordan Staal.

Staal broke ahead alone and scored to make it 1-0. It was a shorthanded goal for Carolina, who now has the number one penalty kill in the league.

Sebastian Aho knocked in his 33rd of the season in the third and Seth Jarvis would score an empty netter to close things out.

The Canes get a couple of days off now and won’t play until Thursday night when they face the Bruins at home.

Game Notes:

Carolina outshot the Habs 3-=26. Aho led the way with five.

Burns had a team high 21:24 of ice time.

The Canes won 55% in the faceoff circle.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS021172.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES021172.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/7jxcikrel8y31enxk1lc5/h?rlkey=40e45mc2exmyoxb9t23jlksmp&dl=0