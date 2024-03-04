Should the Hurricanes Make A Move Before The Trade Deadline? (POLL)

The NHL trade deadline is fast approaching and Caniacs are anxiously waiting to see if the Hurricanes will make a move.

The Canes admittedly are not fans of making rental deals, though they have made meager tries in the past.

Last season they acquired Jesse Puljujarvi and Shayne Gostisbehere and while Gostisbehere contributed three goals and 10 points during the regular season, he only had three assists in 15 playoff games.

Puljujarvi had minimal contribution.

The year before that they acquired Max Domi and he had three goals and three assists in 14 playoff games, though one goal was a big one.

So, are all rentals a waste of time?

Last season, the Stanley Cup Champion Golden Knights acquired Ivan Barbeshev, who was on an expiring contract and would have been considered a rental, from St. Louis and the Russian was a key contributor with seven goals and 18 points in 22 playoff games.

He earned himself a new five year contract with Vegas.

The Hurricanes seem more interested in making a “hockey trade” meaning they would be getting a player or players with some time left on their contract and both teams would most likely be getting roster players.

The team has been rumored to be involved in those types of discussions.

The most recent trade deadline deal that has been considered a win would be the trade for Brady Skjei with the Rangers back on February 24th, 2020 when they got Skjei for a first round pick.

On the same day, they also acquired Vincent Trocheck from Florida for multiple players and prospects.

The defenseman still had four years on his contract and Trocheck had three.

There are several factors and questions that go into a trade deadline deal.

What are the team’s primary needs? Will the target player help? Will a midseason roster change, dampen or ruin team chemistry? Do they have room in their salary cap?

One could make the argument that the team does not need to make any changes. Since a poor start to the season, the team has been one of the best in the league.

Their team defense is arguably the best in the NHL and allows only 25.6 shots per game, lowest in the league.

On the other hand, many would agree that a team weakness is needing a consistent second line center.

Presently, the Canes have three players attempting that role.

Jordan Staal 8-15-23 (-11)

Jack Drury 8-18-26 (+6)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi 10-11-21 (-8)

Each bring their own strengths but none of them have been consistent.

An ideal addition would be to add some depth scoring with some grit and ability to play responsible team defense.

It is a task easier said than done.

Here is a brief listing of some possible rentals.

Adam Henrique 18-24-42 (+3) https://www.hockey-reference.com/players/h/henriad01.html

Jason Zucker 9-16-25 (-5) https://www.hockey-reference.com/players/z/zuckeja01.html

Anthony Duclair 14-9-23 (-14) https://www.hockey-reference.com/players/d/duclaan01.html

Anthony Mantha 20-14-34 (+5) https://www.hockey-reference.com/players/m/manthan01.html

Vlad Tarasenko 17-24-41 (+13) https://www.hockey-reference.com/players/t/tarasvl01.html

Jake Guentzel (injured?) 22-30-52 (+9) https://www.hockey-reference.com/players/g/guentja01.html

Here are a few players who might be available and are under contract longer than this season.

Frank Vatrano, Pavel Buchnevich, and Nick Schmaltz.

Cory Lavalette wrote an excellent, in-depth article regarding his thoughts here - https://theathletic.com/5309562/2024/03/01/hurricanes-trade-deadline-leafs/

TSN’s master deadline list is here - https://www.tsn.ca/nhl/tsn-hockey-s-trade-bait-board-1.2079080

(Some information from Cap Friendly) - https://www.capfriendly.com/

What are your thoughts?