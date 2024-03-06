 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trade Deadline Open Thread 3/7/24

Talk about trade deadline chatter here.

By Bob Wage
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Will the Hurricanes make a move today?

Our original thread is getting too full, so here is another. We will have another one for tomorrow.

Apparently, Tony DeAngelo has requested a trade. The word on the street is that the Canes will eat half of his salary if they get a 5th round pick in return.

No update yet on this.

