Game Preview & Thread: Hurricanes vs. Canadiens

Everyone rested? Did we all enjoy one last break from hockey? I’m sure we all were productive in our time and not spending every second refreshing social media to see if the Hurricanes were making trades. Right?

The week hasn’t been quiet on the Canes front, even if there hadn’t been any trades made. The Canes now have three goalies again as Antti Raanta was activated off of Injured Reserve Wednesday, and Frederick Andersen has been taking reps in the starter’s crease for the past few practices. Social media is also buzzing as the trade deadline approaches and it appears that Don Waddell is working the phones to get the Canes involved, but they aren’t alone in their pursuit of the top targets.

Now, though, hockey will be played. After their third period collapse against the Jets, the Hurricanes have been off to lick their wounds. They’ve hung with fans at the Canes Bash and have practiced, but now the schedule completely ramps up. The next 24 days will see 14 games, and that includes three back-to-backs. The only good part of this is that the Canes won’t leave the Eastern Time Zone during this stretch, but any addition to the squad won’t get much in the way of practice time to ingratiate himself to the team.

We’ll see if the Canes can play more of the their second period game that they showed against the Jets and not so much the third. If ever the Canes wanted to give everyone shudders about goaltending, Saturday afternoon provided it as Pyotr Kochetkov let a soft goal in early and it just went downhill both from him and the team. That said, it likely just served as a reminder that he’s still a young player with things to learn, and he’s had a lot of time to let that lesson sink in.

The wild card here is, of course, Andersen. Comments from the team seem to indicate he’s close to starting, and with a back to back coming this weekend it seems like we’re going to see him sooner or later.

On the other side of the ice are the Montreal Canadiens. They may be near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, but they’ve been a pest to teams they’ve played. Their last three games have gone into overtime, and that’s against the Panthers and Lightning—both won in a shootout—and the Predators where they lost. The last game that wasn’t decided by a goal was against the Penguins on February 22nd.

They are clearly in a rebuilding mode, but anyone who expects an easy win will be sorely disappointed. They still have Nick Suzuki leading them with 25 goals and 32 assists, and Cole Caufield pacing them with 19 goals and 31 assists. They have nothing to lose, and a ton to gain as coach Martin St-Louis looks to establish habits and guide this squad to the future. They may have some moves to make before Friday’s deadline to continue that build, but if the fandom in Monteal is any indication they won’t wait long for a rebuild.

We’ll see a little later this morning who will be in the paint as the final stretch of the season begins. Will we be seeing someone on the ice in a Canes uniform for the last time? It’s always a fun question this time of year.

If you’re going to the game, the first 10,000 in attendance will be able to get a Brent Burns Bobblehead. It might be the most accurate bobblehead since all they have to do is put a big beard on one.

The best beard in hockey



Bring home a Brent Burns bobblehead tomorrow when the #Canes take on the Canadiens. Backpack not included.



Tickets » https://t.co/FuKwpG8hQB pic.twitter.com/cky0eiTcUf — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 6, 2024

If you aren’t going to make the game tonight, here’s how you can catch the action, plus your betting lines and jersey color: