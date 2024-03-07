Canes Make Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Deadline

Ahead of the Friday 3 PM ET Trade Deadline and the 7 PM game against the Montreal Canadiens game tonight, the Hurricanes have made several moves:

First to hit the airwaves was the news that Carolina has placed three on the waiver wire.

In an effort to maximize flexibility ahead of tomorrow’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, the #Canes have placed Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Lemieux, and Antti Raanta on waivers. pic.twitter.com/jD1tokAJBg — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 7, 2024

The move to take Raanta off IR on Wednesday appears to be in preparation for this move. The three will clear about $3 million or so off the cap for any moves or contracts the Canes want to take on—but more importantly it opened up three roster spots to get the Canes well under the 23 spot limit the NHL imposes before the Trade Deadline tomorrow.

The answer as to what one of those spots would be used for came shortly after

The #Canes have activated goaltender Frederik Andersen from injured reserve.



60-26-4 with a .914 SV% in three seasons as a member of the team, he has been out since November due to a blood-clotting issue. pic.twitter.com/xK8MrXxZWI — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 7, 2024

As mentioned in the preview post, Andersen had been taking shots in the starter’s crease for every practice this week, even as Raanta worked out with the team as well. The team didn’t have a morning skate today, seemingly trying to save up their legs as they have this game, a 12:30 Saturday road contest and a 5 PM home contest coming up, but around 5 PM today Rod Brind’Amour confirmed that Andersen is set to start for the first time since November.

Zilla is back!



122 days after it was announced that he’d be out due to a blood clotting issue, Frederik Andersen will start tonight for the #Canes when they take on Montreal.



He was 4-1 in the six games he played earlier this season. pic.twitter.com/55ike3QoZe — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 7, 2024

Credit to Tom Edwards on the site formerly known as Twitter, X, for what the waiver moves mean in terms of what the Canes can do with their roster.

Which would put the Canes roster at 21 (instead of the assumed 20 after the waiver moves), but the same cap savings, as Andersen was only on IR, not LTIR, so his cap hit has been there the whole time. https://t.co/AQfA2zaVzV — Tom Edwards (@MrWorkrate) March 7, 2024

Yeah, regarding the 23 man roster limit the NHL uses the terminology “through the trade deadline”, so assuming the 23 player limit stays in place until 3:00:01pm March 8th. — Tom Edwards (@MrWorkrate) March 7, 2024

Because the cap has been so tight, most folks hadn’t realized that the 23 player limit wasn’t a full-season limit. Once we pass 3 PM ET Friday, as long as you stay under the cap you can have as many players on your roster as you want. Then, as we all know, once the playoffs hit the cap does not exist.

This likely means that the Canes can send these three down to the minors in paper only, or if some team decides to claim any of the three they wouldn’t have to worry. What it really means is that after 3 PM Friday, unless a major move is made that puts them up against the cap, these three likely aren’t going anywhere but the move is to give the Canes flexibility to do something.

Will they? We still have time to find out.