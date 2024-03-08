Hurricanes Acquire Jake Guentzel

The deal was finally confirmed!

The Carolina Hurricanes made the highest profile trade deadline deal for them in years.

Late on Thursday night it was announced that the Canes traded Michael Bunting, Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarov, Cruz Lucius, and two conditional draft picks for Jake Guentzel and defenseman Ty Smith.

Pittsburgh will pay 25% of Guentzel’s remaining salary this season.

If the Hurricanes make it to the Stanley Cup Finals, they will give the Penguins their first round pick. If they do not, they will send Philadelphia’s second round pick.

If Carolina wins the Stanley Cup, they will also send Pittsburgh a fifth round pick.

Guentzel was rated by many as the top forward available on the rental market this year.

He has 52 points in 50 games so far this season. In total, he has 466 points in 502 career NHL games.

Smith has 32 points in 51 games in the AHL this season. He has played a total 123 games in the NHL and has 47 points.

We will discuss this more with analysis later. Are the Canes done or does Waddell have more up his sleeve?

The team’s press release follows-