Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 1

The Carolina Hurricanes topped the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1 on Thursday night at the PNC Arena.

Goalie Fred Andersen played well and earned the win in his first start since 11/7/23, a span of 49 games. He made 24 saves on 25 shot attempts.

After falling behind 1-0 in the opening period, Brady Skjei tied things up later in the first with a nifty backhanded shot.

With just 25 seconds left in the second period, Stefan Noesen knocked in a rebound off a Jack Drury shot which turned out to be the game-winner.

In the third period, Skjei added another goal on a breakaway and Andrei Svechnikov skated in an empty netter to finish the scoring.

The win gives Carolina a 37-19-6 record. They have 80 points and are just four points now behind the Rangers.

Next up will be a game in New Jersey on Saturday.

Game Notes-

Aho played a team high 22:27 of ice time, even more than any defenseman.

The team outshot the Habs 39-25 and were led by Necas with seven.

The Canes dominated in the faceoff circle winning 60%.

Jarvis had a team high three blocked shots.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020994.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020994.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/mkfzm2c6k5g35ijg0vyzi/h?rlkey=fsbn0z17r9sdwjv3ehsio59jw&e=1&dl=0