Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 1

The Carolina Hurricanes topped the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1 on Thursday night at the PNC Arena.
Goalie Fred Andersen played well and earned the win in his first start since 11/7/23, a span of 49 games. He made 24 saves on 25 shot attempts.
After falling behind 1-0 in the opening period, Brady Skjei tied things up later in the first with a nifty backhanded shot.
With just 25 seconds left in the second period, Stefan Noesen knocked in a rebound off a Jack Drury shot which turned out to be the game-winner.
In the third period, Skjei added another goal on a breakaway and Andrei Svechnikov skated in an empty netter to finish the scoring.
The win gives Carolina a 37-19-6 record. They have 80 points and are just four points now behind the Rangers.
Next up will be a game in New Jersey on Saturday.
Game Notes-
- Aho played a team high 22:27 of ice time, even more than any defenseman.
- The team outshot the Habs 39-25 and were led by Necas with seven.
- The Canes dominated in the faceoff circle winning 60%.
- Jarvis had a team high three blocked shots.
Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020994.HTM
Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020994.HTM
Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/mkfzm2c6k5g35ijg0vyzi/h?rlkey=fsbn0z17r9sdwjv3ehsio59jw&e=1&dl=0
