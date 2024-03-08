Hurricanes Acquire Evgeny Kuznetsov

The Carolina Hurricanes surprised a few people today with the acquisition of Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals.

The Caps will retain 50% of Kuznetsov’s salary and the Canes will give up a third round draft pick in the 2025 draft.

The Russian has had a rough go of it lately and was recently put on waivers. When no one picked him up, he was assigned to the Hershey Bears of the AHL.

He has 17 points (6g 11A), in 43 games so far this season. He had 55 points (12G 43A) in 82 games last season.

He has one more year on his contract after this one.

https://www.hockey-reference.com/players/k/kuzneev01.html

Here is the team’s press release-