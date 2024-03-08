Hurricanes Acquire Evgeny Kuznetsov

The Carolina Hurricanes surprised a few people today with the acquisition of Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals.
The Caps will retain 50% of Kuznetsov’s salary and the Canes will give up a third round draft pick in the 2025 draft.
The Russian has had a rough go of it lately and was recently put on waivers. When no one picked him up, he was assigned to the Hershey Bears of the AHL.
He has 17 points (6g 11A), in 43 games so far this season. He had 55 points (12G 43A) in 82 games last season.
He has one more year on his contract after this one.
https://www.hockey-reference.com/players/k/kuzneev01.html
Here is the team’s press release-
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – March 8, 2024
‘CANES ACQUIRE KUZNETSOV FROM CAPITALS
Carolina sends a third-round pick to Washington
RALEIGH, N.C. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired forward Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. As a condition of the trade, the Capitals will retain 50% of Kuznetsov’s salary.
“Evgeny is a high-level playmaker who will add to our offensive firepower,” said Waddell. “He brings even more playoff experience to our lineup, and we’re excited to give him a fresh start in Carolina.”
Kuznetsov, 31, has recorded 17 points (6g, 11a) in 43 NHL games with Washington this season. The 6’2”, 207-pound forward has posted 568 points (171g, 397a) in 723 career NHL games, all with the Capitals. Kuznetsov has registered at least 20 goals and 50 assists in four different seasons, and he has reached the 50-point mark in seven of his last nine campaigns (2015-20, 2021-23). Since playing his first full NHL season in 2014-15, he ranks fourth in assists (391) and power-play assists (120) and fifth in points (559) and power-play points (167) among all Russian-born players. Kuznetsov also represented the Metropolitan Division at the 2016 NHL All-Star Game.
Kuznetsov has tallied 67 points (29g, 38a) in 87 career playoff games and won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2017-18, leading the league in both assists (20) and points (32) during that postseason. The Chelyabinsk, Russia, native also played 210 KHL games with Traktor Chelyabinsk from 2009-14, posting 146 points (65g, 81a) and serving as an alternate captain in 2013-14. Kuznetsov represented Russia at three IIHF World Junior Championships (2010-12) and captained his team to a silver medal in 2012, earning Best Forward honors at the tournament. He has also represented his home country at six IIHF World Championships (2012-14, 2016-17, 2019) and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, winning World Championship gold in 2012 and 2014. Kuznetsov was selected by Washington in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2010 NHL Draft.
Loading comments...