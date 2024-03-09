Future Canes: Stocks & Goodbyes

After a long hiatus, I’m so excited to bring back the “Future Canes” series, taking a deep dive into the organization’s future on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. I’ve always been a huge nerd about tracking and following the development path of prospects in the team’s pipeline, as that was pretty much the only thing we had be excited about during the 2010s as a decade. And although I’m not quite as laser-focused on it as I used to be, I still dedicate some time to watching games, highlights, film, and reaching out to various scouts and media outlets for due diligence on the players in the system.

For the first installment of the rebooted series, I figured it would be a cool idea to highlight 3 prospects that have risen in the rankings over the course of the season so far, and 3 who’ve had difficulty building on expectations. Enjoy the analysis, and let’s discuss in the comments!

Stock Up

Bradly Nadeau: The Canes’ first round pick this past summer, Nadeau is off to a blistering start in his college career at the University of Maine. He’s got 17 goals and 40 points in 33 games as his team sit 3rd in the H-East standings. More impressively, he leads the team in scoring as a 2005 birthday, despite every forward on his team being born between 1999 and 2003. Simply put, he’s special, and his blend of skating, finesse and a blazing shot make him a real treat to watch. He’s already in the top 20 of NCAA-wide scoring as an 18-year old, which says everything you need to know about his talent level.

Jackson Blake: Blake has become maybe my personal favourite prospect in the system. He’s electric, with a relentless motor and great skill. His combination of high IQ and a quick release makes him very creative and unpredictable to defend. He’s got 50 points in just 34 games at North Dakota — a program that has produced a ton of NHLers over recent years. He’s entrenched himself in the mix for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top NCAA player. Even if he doesn’t win, it’s still an ode to how far he’s come along so quickly.

Stock Down

Jamieson Rees: In the offseason, a lot was made about the Canes’ lack of an AHL affiliate and how they’d navigate the situation, and while they’ve generally done a solid job of continuing the development of their system despite the dilemma, Rees has unquestionably been hampered by the situation. Long considered to be one of the stronger prospects in the Canes’ system, unfortunately it’s been a very difficult season in Rees’ progression. Because of the team’s lack of an AHL affiliate, they had no choice but to loan Rees outside of the organzation to the St. Louis Blues affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL, which was always going to be a tough situation for the player.

Obviously, the Thunderbirds priority is to develop the Blues prospects first and foremost, which has left Rees with very limited chances to produce and develop his own game. After he had a breakout season with the Chicago Wolves last year (which looked like it had Rees on the NHL’s doorstep), everything has gone wrong this season. He’s played in just 27 of 46 games for Springfield, and in the games that he hasn’t been a healthy scratch, he’s been mostly deployed on the fourth line with very few powerplay opportunities. In those 27 games, he has yet to score a goal and has just 2 assists — a massive, massive dip from his 14 goals and 28 assists in 65 games for Chicago last season. While he still has the necessary tools and motor to become an NHL player, this year has done no favours for his acceleration to a roster spot and it’s raised doubts about his ability to grow into anything beyond a checking line forward.

Update: Thankfully, as I was finishing putting this piece together, Rees was re-assigned to the Charlotte Checkers, which should be a positive move for his development. Through his first 3 games, he’s been getting top-9 minutes. It’s not like his deployment could be any worse than it was in Springfield, so I’m hopeful he’ll get more chances to show what he’s capable of and continue his progression.

Tuukka Tieksola: After being heralded as the “under the radar” prospect to watch by Canes AGM Darren Yorke, things haven’t progressed as well as expected for Tieksola. After coming over to Chicago last season, he initially really struggled before he was loaned back to Karpat. He returned a month later and had 4 goals and 5 assists in 12 games, and looked much more comfortable. Unfortunately, he’s another victim of the Canes’ AHL situation, and he departed back to Finland just as it looked like he was adjusting to NA’s smaller ice.

Now, over in Lukko this year, Tieksola has just 4 goals and 17 points in 49 games. Considering his offensive talent, it’s a bit of an underwhelming return, as he’s not exactly a defensive specialist. At 22, I’m not ready to close the door on Tieksola yet — his hockey sense, creativity and puck skills are still very intriguing — but it’s another season where you’re pretty much begging for him to take that big step forward, but it just hasn’t happened. I think the hope has to be that he’ll be back in NA next year, wherever the Canes’ AHL affiliate is, and picking up right where he left off in Chicago last spring.

Goodbye & Good Luck

Kirill Slepets: Included as a filler piece in the cap trade with Toronto, Slepets is a guy that I probably should have gave up hope in a long time ago. At age 24, he’s pretty much graduated prospect status despite finally become a full-time KHLer this season. His skating and tenacity kept me intrigued and hopeful he could put it all together someday, but the reality is that when you’re Slepets’ size (listed at 5-10, 165lbs) unless you’re truly elite in some area of the game, it’s usually not going to happen for you. At times early in his development he showed flashes of elite hands at the junior level, but when he moved into pro hockey, the skill just didn’t follow. In closing, I feel like he’s got enough traits to be a capable bottom-6 forward in Russia, but he’s likely not an NHL-level talent at this point and had become a forgotten man in a crowded Canes prospect pool.

Cade Webber: Drafted back in 2020, Webber is a Pennsylvanian kid who plays at Boston University. He was traded to the Leafs for a 2026 6th round pick this past Thursday. Webber is a massive human being at 6-foot-7 and 216lbs, and he currently leads the NCAA in blocked shots. At best, I feel like Webber could may become a 5/6 D who kills penalties and defends, but he has zero offense whatsoever in his game. He reminds me a bit of former Canes defenseman Jani Hakanpaa, but even less physical, which is disappointing for a guy his size. Compared to some of the other D prospects in the Canes’ system, Webber is not a guy that will be a disastrous loss.

Ville Koivunen: Koivunen is a player who’s had a fantastic season in Finland, with his 55 points in 57 games, which is among the best U20 seasons, point wise, in that league’s history. Sounds good right? Of course, but the issue with Koivunen at the next level is his skating. He lacks top speed, and when watching him the first thing I noticed was that his crossover was wonky. He also has the benefit of a larger ice surface in Europe, which gives him a lot more time and space to be effective with his superb vision and puck skills. The question will be if he can still use that skillset in the NHL, where his feet may not be able to create the same space for himself. I love the player and his raw skill, but as his stint in Chicago showed last year, he has a lot of work to do in becoming an effective player in North America. All that said, I was optimistic he would play NHL games at some point, and I still believe he will. It’s just hard to project what exactly he’ll become, and I feel that’s a big reason why the Hurricanes felt comfortable moving him.

Vasily Ponomarev: This one hurts. Ponomarev is an absolute beauty, as most of the fanbase witnessed through his 2-game stint with the Canes earlier in the season. I’ve followed his progression closely since he was drafted, and there’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll be a useful NHL player. He’ll probably be a fan favourite everywhere he plays. He’s got a strong motor and a great personality, and brings good skill and responsibility on the ice. I think he might max out as a 3rd line center, but he’ll probably have a very long career and become one of the studs of the league in his role. I really like this kid and hate to see him go, but that’s the price you have to pay to lock down a star like Jake Guentzel.

Cruz Lucius: Lucius is a really fun winger who’s been a point-per-game player at Wisconsin the past two seasons. He’s a treat to watch — he has great hands and vision, and likes to carry the puck. While his offensive talent is noteworthy, he’s not a superb skater and it’s hard to determine whether or not his style will translate to the pro level. With his lack of top-end speed and much less space in the NHL, Lucius will have a big learning curve and adjustments to his game if he wants to succeed. And while I like his skillset, it was hard to envision a player like him thriving in Rod Brind’Amours system.

Closing

As I mentioned earlier in the article, I plan to make these prospect check-ins a weekly/bi-weekly recurrence. To the readers, if there are any players in the system that you think are worthy of being included or updated upon in a future piece, feel free to DM me on Twitter @FutureCanes!