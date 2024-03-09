Game Preview: Hurricanes at Devils

After landing the biggest name on the trade block this week, the Carolina Hurricanes return to business on the ice this afternoon in New Jersey. The Canes won the previous two meetings between these teams this season.

New Jersey Devils Key Facts Record: 31–28–4

Home Record: 15–16–2

Away Record: 16–12–2

Goals For: 209

Goals Against: 220

Goals: Tyler Toffoli (26)

Assists: Jesper Bratt (42)

Points: Jesper Bratt (64)

Penalty Minutes: Brendan Smith (49)

Plus/Minus: Colin Miller (+10)

Wins: Vitek Vanecek (17)

Goals Against Average: Akira Schmid (3.15)

General Manager: Tom Fitzgerald

Coach: Travis Green (Mar. 4 – pres.)

Captain: Nico Hischier

Alternate Captains: Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat, Erik Haula, Jesper Bratt

Conference: Eastern

Division: Metropolitan

Arena: Prudential Center

Minor League Affiliates: Colorado Eagles (AHL), Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)

Although not completely putting up the white flag, there were some big changes this week for New Jersey.

After 281 games, Lindy Ruff was fired as head coach of the Devils. Associate head coach Travis Green replaced Ruff behind the bench.

Four days after Ruff’s dismissal, New Jersey traded their leading goal scorer, Tyler Toffoli, to Winnipeg.

The Devils also shipped off defenseman Colin Miler to Winnipeg, swapped goalies with San Jose, and acquired veteran netminder Jake Allen from Montreal.

Since Carolina’s overtime win at home against New Jersey on February 10, the Devils have gone 5-7-0, including a three-game losing streak that preceded Ruff’s firing.

Despite the changes and recent struggles, the Devils still have a lot of firepower up front. Timo Meier scored his fifth career hat trick, and his first with New Jersey, in their 4-1 win on Thursday versus St. Louis. Meier has six goals and three assists in his last five games.

Nico Hischier is also playing well. He assisted on two of three goals by Meier on Thursday, and has eight points in his last five games.

The weakness of this Devils team is the back end. New Jersey ranks ninth in the league in scoring but is seventh in goals allowed. The team is underwater on goal differential despite ranking 22nd in shots allowed.

None of the goaltenders that have appeared for New Jersey, nor the goalies acquired before the deadline, have a save percentage higher than .895 or a goals against average better than 3.15.

The big news for the Canes is their acquisitions before the trade deadline. Carolina landed the most-coveted player on the trade block in Jake Guentzel, and made a great deal for Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Guentzel is still on injured reserve.

However, Kuznetsov will make his Carolina debut this afternoon. And let’s just say he made some great first impressions yesterday just hours after the trade.

Kuznetsov flew to Raleigh to make the Friday afternoon practice and had extended availability with the press.

After entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on February 6 and spending time in the AHL, Kuznetsov understands how important this opportunity is with the Hurricanes.

“I’m happy to be here. It’s a new chapter in my life, something I was looking for. It’s a perfect match for me,” said Kuznetsov. He added, “I learned a lot. This is my last opportunity. This is my last chance.”

From head coach Rod Brind’Amour’s interactions with him at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game to Justin Williams’s time with him in Washington, it is more clear why the Canes went after Kuznetsov.

Brady Skjei two goals against Montreal put him at 10 for the season. This is the second consecutive season, and second overall, that Skjei has scored 10 or more goals.

And in endorsement for the other new Hurricane, Guentzel, Skjei said, “I know the family really well, and Jake’s an unbelievable guy. He’s going to fit in great here. All the guys are going to love him, and you guys will enjoy him too.” Mike Guentzel, Jake’s father, was an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota when Skjei skated for the Golden Gophers.

In typical, low-key fashion, Teuvo Teravainen, had a great February and that continues into March.

Turbo has points in five straight games, a season-long streak for him. In the 14 games since February 6, Teravainen has three goals and nine assists.

Today is Brent Burns’s birthday. Let’s see if there is a birthday goal in store.

As of writing, there is no announcement of starting goalie or updated lines.

And don’t forget, this game is on ABC and ESPN+.

