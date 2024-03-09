Hurricanes 4, Devils 2

It is now a day after the trade deadline and hockey teams are trying to find a new normal. Especially teams like the Hurricanes, who have two key additions to acclimate into their system and lineup.

On Saturday afternoon, one of them made their debut and played well. Evgeny Kuznetsov played 13 minutes, had two shots on goal, and won 56% of the faceoffs he took.

After the game he had a couple of interesting quotes-

“I’m very pumped about the home game tomorrow. I finally get to know what (it’s like) on the other side of the hell. A lot of young guys, which is exciting. They all compete hard. They have skill. They combine it. My job is just to fill in and do whatever is best for the team. In that situation, I don’t want to f.ck anything up.”

Brind’Amour seemed happy with his performance, especially considering his new addition has not played since January 27th.

Martin Necas started the scoring off when he sent a blistering shot to the net midway through the first period. It was a powerplay tally for Carolina.

It seemed like the Canes went up 2-0 in the second period, but a Brady Skjei score was waved off because of Noesen’s inadvertent contact with the goalie. After a lengthy review, the call on the ice was confirmed and the Canes were assessed a penalty because of their challenge.

The Devils tied up the game about three minutes later and the game went into the third period tied at one.

Two minutes and change into the final period, a Jesperi Kotkaniemi shot from a tight angle somehow found its way behind goalie, Nico Daws and the puck bounced into the net off the goalie’s back.

The Canes held onto the lead until late when Svechnikov buried an empty-netter.

The Devils were not done yet though and they all crashed the net to score one with just 12 seconds left.

Teravainen would score another empty-netter from long distance to close out the scoring.

The Canes will fly back home quickly for another early start on Sunday as they face the Flames at 5 P.M.

Game Notes:

The Canes outshot the Devils 26-25. Stefan and Necas each led the way with four each.

Noesen had a team high three blocked shots.

Svechnikov had four hits, the team high.

