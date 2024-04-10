Hurricanes 4, Bruins 1

Andrei Svechnikov is back!

The talented winger, who has had a rough time of it in recent games, scored his patented “lacrosse” goal and played a strong overall game to help lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 22 saves to earn the win and the Hurricanes won their 50th game of the season with the victory.

After Svechnikov scored his goal midway through the second period, Teuvo Teravainen scored three minutes later.

Boston scored before the end of the period, but midway through the third Jake Guentzel scored and then Seth Jarvis lit the lamp on a shortie to finish the scoring.

The Canes will travel to St. Louis next to face the Blues on Friday night.

Game Notes:

The Canes had 26 shots on goal led by Jarvis who had six.

The team was credited with 32 hits and were led by Slavin and Fast with four each.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS021239.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES021239.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/nnjrdgc02nm4gl74kol6m/AFQirnfm-zTGRxQzEaeV_bo?rlkey=3tno6ceugntu3rc82loz05ctf&dl=0