Bruins @ Hurricanes: Preview and Game Thread

The Carolina Hurricanes return to the PNC for a match against the Boston Bruins tonight.

The Canes are 47-21-7 and they are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games with two wins in a row. They are currently five points out of first in the Metropolitan Division, with one game in hand compared to the first place Rangers.

The Bruins are 44-17-15 with a 6-4-0 record in their last 10 games. They have also won two in a row. They sit in first in the Atlantic, four points ahead of the Panthers.

In the current Carolina goalie rotation, Kochetkov played in the last game in the 3-0 win in Montreal, so Brind’Amour will probably go with Andersen tonight. Andersen is also coming off a shutout in his last start, a 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Previously injured Jesper Fast played in recent practices, so it will be interesting to see who might be out for tonight’s game.

Newly signed, Scott Morrow, has also practiced but he is not expected to play without more NHL practice time under his belt.

David Pastrnak is having a great season for Boston. He has 46 goals and 104 points in 76 games so far.

Game time is 7 P.M. and the game will be televised by Bally Sports South.