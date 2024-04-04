Bruins 4, Hurricanes 1

After a three-day break, the Carolina Hurricanes took the ice again in Raleigh on Thursday night with the Boston Bruins coming to town for a showdown of two of the top Stanley Cup contenders in the East.

It didn’t take long for the Hurricanes’ two-game shutout streak to come to an end on Thursday night, as the Boston Bruins came into town and struck quickly when old friend Morgan Geekie sprung Brad Marchand on a breakaway that resulted in a goal off the rebound as Marchand flew through the crease.

The puck went in off his skate, and Rod Brind’Amour opted not to challenge what would have been an unorthodox goaltender interference decision.

The start went from bad to worse a few minutes later, as blown coverage in the defensive end gave David Pastrnak entirely too much time and space, and he roofed a shot over Frederik Andersen’s shoulder for his 47th goal of the year to make it 2-0 before eight minutes had passed.

Boston added on again on another dominant shift by the Pastrnak line, as the Czech winger slid a slick pass over to Charlie Coyle who buried the puck past Andersen to make it 3-0.

That was the score after one, with the Hurricanes facing an uphill climb against a notoriously difficult team to rally against.

That difficulty proved real on this night, as the Canes struggled to get momentum going until drawing a pair of penalties for a 5-on-3 advantage.

Jake Guentzel made an outstandingly coordinated stick play to bat the puck off of Jeremy Swayman into the net to make it 3-1, prolonging his scoring hot start to his Hurricanes tenure.

The remainder of the power play went by without another goal, and the Canes continued to push to no avail for the rest of the second.

After taking chances sending forwards streaking down the ice with pucks loose in the defensive end, the Bruins tightened things up defensively as the game went on.

The Hurricanes found their game and cleaned up some sloppiness with the puck that plagued theme early, but they couldn’t find the net in the third period as the Bruins dealt a big blow to Carolina’s Metropolitan Division championship hopes with a 4-1 final.

Hampus Lindholm launched a long-range empty-netter to seal the deal with about two minutes left in the game.

Game Notes:

Jaccob Slavin and Brady Skjei both had 3 shots on goal.

Jake Guentzel led the way with six shots, and his goal gave him 17 points in 12 games as a Hurricane.

Jordan Staal won 10 of 14 faceoffs.

