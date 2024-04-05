Game Preview: Capitals vs. Hurricanes

Last night’s sluggish start doomed the Carolina Hurricanes. There’s no time to languish as the Washington Capitals visit PNC Arena tonight.

Washington Capitals Key Facts Record: 36–28–10

Home Record: 20–11–6

Away Record: 16–17–4

Goals For: 203

Goals Against: 238

Goals: Alexander Ovechkin, Dylan Strome (26)

Assists: John Carlson (39)

Points: Dylan Strome (62)

Penalty Minutes: Tom Wilson (120)

Plus/Minus: Anthony Mantha, Sonny Milano (+5)

Wins: Charlie Lindgren (21)

Goals Against Average: Charlie Lindgren (2.81)

General Manager: Brian MacLellan

Coach: Spencer Carbery

Captain: Alexander Ovechkin

Alternate Captains: Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, T. J. Oshie, Tom Wilson

Conference: Eastern

Division: Metropolitan

Arena: Capital One Arena

Minor League Affiliates: Hershey Bears (AHL), South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL)

Since these teams’ last meeting on March 22, Washington has gone 3-2-1 and is a point out of third place in the Metropolitan Division and the final wild card spot.

However, all three of those victories have come on home ice. The Capitals’ last road victory came on March 18 against Calgary.

Washington is on a four-game losing streak, with three losses coming in regulation. This is not the skid the Capitals need with just seven games remaining in the season.

The glaring issue right now is Washington’s defense. During this four-game losing streak, the Capitals have been outscored 18-6.

According to Carolina’s Walt Ruff, Washington has allowed the most goals in the NHL since March 20, allowing 33 over the last eight games.

Charlie Lindgren has started the last six games, including 10 of the last 11 games. Darcy Kuemper’s last start was the game against Carolina, where he was pulled after allowing four goals on 22 shots.

Stay tuned for who starts in goal for Washington.

For the Canes, the team started the game with some of their worst play since the third period collapse against Winnipeg on March 2.

During the second period, the double-minor kill followed by the five-on-three power-play goal by Jake Guentzel seemed to turn around Carolina’s play for a bit. However, the first period hole they dug was too much to overcome.

Let’s hope last night was a wake-up call for a team that has been so dominant since the beginning of the year. There is no reason for this team to limp into the playoffs.

Right now, the primary concern for the Hurricanes should be the play of Andrei Svechnikov. Since a three-point performance against Calgary on March 10, Svech has tallied just one goal and two assists in 12 games. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour must find a way to get Svechnikov going before the playoffs.

With Frederik Andersen’s start last night, expect to see Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes.

Here’s how to check out the action: