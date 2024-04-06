Hurricanes 4, Capitals 2

The Carolina Hurricanes fell behind 2-0 in the first period and it seemed that they would have trouble getting one past Capitals goalie, Darcy Kuemper, but they eventually scored the next four goals to defeat Washington, 4-2 on Friday night at the PNC.

Alex Ovechkin scored those two goals and most everyone anticipated the superstar to get a hat trick, but it would not come this night.

The Canes had put about 30 shots on goal before Jake Guentzel finally lit the lamp with 14:30 gone in the second period.

The home team would then score two powerplay goals in the third, one by Martin Necas who tied the game, and one by Sebastian Aho, who knocked in the game winner.

Guentzel then skated in an empty netter to close out the scoring.

Carolina’s special teams remain among the best in the league, something they will need to continue in order to be successful in the playoffs.

Next up will be their final regular season home game with a match against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Game Notes:

The Canes outshot the Caps, 45-16. Burns and Slavin had 6 each to lead the team.

Burns had a team high 22:16 of ice time.

Carolina won 60% in the circle.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS021212.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES021212.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0107fnx8vxb3g7gtcxrav/AEbn1gxTFnnYac3Yhf9C8QU?rlkey=t0jsikd8bon6rxm2qmc58w9bz&dl=0