Game Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes

Today marks the end of the Carolina Hurricanes’ home schedule as the Columbus Blue Jackets roll into Raleigh fresh off a 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

The Hurricanes still have four more games on the road to close out the regular season, and as the team sits five points behind the division-leading New York Rangers, there’s less at stake than it seemed like there could be a week or two ago.

Columbus Blue Jackets Key Facts Record: 26–39–12

Home Record: 16–19–5

Away Record: 10–20–7

Goals For: 225

Goals Against: 279

Goals: Boone Jenner (22)

Assists: Johnny Gaudreau (47)

Points: Johnny Gaudreau (58)

Penalty Minutes: Erik Gudbranson (72)

Plus/Minus: Nick Blankenburg (+1)

Wins: Elvis Merzlikins (13)

Goals Against Average: Jet Greaves (2.82)

Save Percentage: Jet Greaves (.924)

General Manager: John Davidson

Coach: Pascal Vincent

Captain: Boone Jenner

Alternate Captains: Erik Gudbranson, Sean Kuraly, Zach Werenski

Conference: Eastern

Division: Metropolitan

Arena: Nationwide Arena

Minor League Affiliates: Cleveland Monsters (AHL)

The picture for third place in the Metro, which will likely be Carolina’s first-round opponent, and the final wild card spot in the East continues to be muddy, as the late-charging Penguins and Islanders have pushed the Flyers and Capitals to the outside looking in for the time being.

Tonight’s game will have no bearing on that race, but the Blue Jackets are on the second half of a back-to-back given that big win over the Flyers last night. Jet Greaves was in the net for the Jackets Saturday, as Elvis Merzlikins missed another game with a lower-body injury.

Malcolm Subban was the backup last night, but if Greaves doesn’t go again tonight, it would likely be Daniil Tarasov getting the call for the Jackets.

For their part, the Hurricanes are coming off of an emotional comeback win over the Washington Capitals on Friday.

Pyotr Kochetkov was in net for that one, so if the rotation in net stays true, look for Frederik Andersen to get the nod tonight for the Hurricanes. Andersen had his first real hiccup since returning from his blood clotting issue on Thursday night against Boston, but he has been absolutely stellar outside of that effort since his return.

Andrei Svechnikov missed Friday night’s game due to illness, so we’ll see if he returns to the lineup. Svechnikov has struggled to produce and with discipline of late, so the Hurricanes would love to see him turn his game around before the playoffs start.

Jake Guentzel brings a two-game goal-scoring streak into tonight’s game, as the Hurricanes blockbuster deadline acquisition has continued to exceed expectations.

The Canes have faced the Blue Jackets just twice so far this season, and they’ll close their regular season in Columbus on April 16. Both meetings so far this year have gone Carolina’s way.

Here’s how to check out the action: