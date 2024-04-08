Hurricanes 3, Blue Jackets 0

The Carolina Hurricanes ended their regular season at home with a 3-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday evening at the PNC Arena.

They will finish their entire regular season with four straight games on the road.

Frederik Andersen notched another shutout, his third of the season, by making 23 saves.

The Hurricanes got goals from Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, and Teuvo Teravainen.

The Canes had 35 shots on goal led by Svechnikov who had five.

Next up for Carolina is a tilt against the Bruins in Boston on Tuesday night.

Game Notes:

Skjei had a team high 21:15 of ice time.

The Canes dominated in the faceoff circle and won 65%.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS021230.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES021230.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/li49vjqzj25wd5kc9vjfb/AK2mFWA5cmTQkRZtp7FEAKw?rlkey=as4lp7fd5wai8o0p38wcvgbkh&dl=0