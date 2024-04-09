Hurricanes @ Bruins: Preview and Game Thread

The NHL schedule is funny. You go a whole season without seeing a team, and then at the end of the regular season you play them twice within a week. In this case, it’s happening twice for Carolina. Last Thursday, the Canes came off a well-deserved break period to face the Bruins, and here we are again seeing the B’s. It happens again next Tuesday when the Canes finish their season against Columbus, who they just saw on Sunday.

The Bruins are going to be a little more rested for the rematch, though it was earned. The matchup against the Canes was the end of a six game road trip, and they’ve only played once since then—a 3-2 Overtime win against the Panthers on Saturday. So Boston has been at home and off since Friday, the Canes have played twice since the first matchup and had to fly into the Hub Monday.

A season after a massive disappointment in the playoffs, the Bruins have managed to get back to fight for the top of the NHL. Their win against Florida gave them a five point cushion over the Panthers in the Atlantic Division, and with only four games left for both squads, their positions seem pretty locked. As for who they play in the playoffs, that’s a different story.

Tampa Bay is basically locked as the first Wild Card, and we know the cluster that is the fight for WC2 and third in the Metro. The Bruins sit just three points back of the Rangers for first place in the Eastern Conference, which comes with getting WC2 instead of white-hot Tampa. If they want to have any chance of avoiding Tampa they need to win out and hope for some help, so expect the Bruins to continue to try and make a statement tonight. They’ll likely do so with the same goalie, Jeremy Swayman, that stoned the Hurricanes last week.

The Hurricanes are in an interesting position, being five points back of the Rangers with four to go, they are starting at a second place finish in the Metro. Still, with the rough start against Boston on Thursday you can imagine that Carolina will want to set a new tone and remind Boston that they are considered a favorite for the Stanley Cup for a reason.

The other interesting part is the recent signing spree the Canes have been on. Scott Morrow and Bradly Nadeau have ended their college careers and signed entry level deals that were effective immediately, and they are skating with the team to get a feel for things at the NHL level. One would think that one or both will get an actual start in at some point, but you can’t imagine tonight would be the night they’d do so.

So the Canes are in a position of not really having anything else to play for with the playoffs around the corner, but they still need time for all the new pieces to get comfortable with each other. You also have to think that Pyotr Kochetkov will get his chance at the Bruins, as the rotation between the two goalies has continued, and his last start on Friday night was a strong showing against the Capitals. No one is going to blame him for giving up two goals to Alex Ovechkin, and he is a big reason the Canes were able to come back and take home the victory.

With the comeback win on Friday and the pretty dominant—if not sleepy for two periods—win on Sunday, don’t expect much in the way of changes tonight. Coach Rod Brind’Amour may want to look at these reconfigured lines for one more game before really tossing them into the blender. All in All it should be a good game, which you can discuss below.

If you aren’t going to be in Boston for the game, here’s how you can catch the action: